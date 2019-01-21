Mikey Williams DROPPED 31 POINTS in FIRST HALF! 😤

January 21, 2019
14

Mikey Williams snapped this past weekend in Orange County and dropped 31 points (yes, you read that correctly!) in the first half. Williams continues to prove why he’s the top 8th grader in the nation every time he hoops. Expect to see more Mikey Williams dominate the high school scene these next couple of years.

Earlier this weekend, Williams also hit a crazy game-winner that had fans rushing the court.

Williams, along with teammate Jahzare Jackson, were featured in our latest “Trash Talk” series. Who you think got the W in 1-on-1?

 
