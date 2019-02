Mikey Williams is already a household name after dominating the high school circuit. Williams, who hooped with the North Coast Blue Chips, had a stellar summer campaign and is looking to do the same once he steps foot on a high school campus.

Check out some of Williams’ mixes below.

Mikey Williams DROPPED 31 POINTS in the FIRST HALF! šŸ˜¤

Mikey Williams Hits Game-Winner and Crowd Rushes the Court! šŸ˜±

Mikey Williams vs. Jahzere Jackson CRAZY Trash Talk! WHO YOU GOT?! šŸ—£ SLAM Originals