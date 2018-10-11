NBA: James Harden’s Behind-the-Back Move Not a Travel

James Harden put the ball behind his back without dribbling and splashed home one of nine 3-pointers in a preseason game Tuesday night against the Shanghai Sharks, an eyebrow-raising move that got the seal of approval from the NBA.

The League responded to speculation about the legality of the maneuver, and said it was perfectly legal.

This is a legal play. Although James puts the ball behind his back, he only takes two steps after the gather of the ball and therefore it is NOT a travel. https://t.co/i1hU3b4zuQ — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) October 10, 2018

Harden, 29, was named the MVP last season.

