Netflix, ESPN Films Releasing a 10-Part Michael Jordan Documentary 🔥

by May 15, 2018
685

In what can only be described as a gift from the Basketball Gods, Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls of the 1990s are getting a massive documentary treatment from Netflix and ESPN Films.

“The Last Dance” features over 500 hours of “never-before-seen footage” from the Bulls’ last title.

The 10-part series will debut in 2019.

From the press release:

ESPN Films and Netflix today announced a joint production “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series that will chronicle one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”) and produced by Mike Tollin, the anthology will examine the simultaneous rise of Jordan and the NBA during those years.

Anchored by more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the team’s last championship run in the 1997-98 season, “The Last Dance” will have the full participation of Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams, as well as dozens of other luminaries from basketball and beyond.

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Michael Jordan Game-Used, Signed Wizards Jersey Sells For $47,872.50 💵

6 days ago
801
Michael Jordan
Kicks

Michael Jordan’s World Tour

6 days ago
2,765
kevin durant michael jordan
NBA

Iguodala: Kevin Durant ‘Reminded Me of MJ’

1 week ago
1,255
NBA

🐐 SLAM’s Top 100 Players Of All-Time: Michael Jordan, No. 1 🐐

2 weeks ago
20,592
michael jordan pushed off byron russell
NBA

Curry: Michael Jordan ‘Definitely’ Pushed-Off on Bryon Russell

2 weeks ago
17,192
NBA

LeBron James’ Game-Winner Reminded Craig Ehlo of ‘The Shot’

3 weeks ago
2,356
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Netflix, ESPN Films Releasing a 10-Part Michael Jordan Documentary 🔥

1 hour ago
685

Marcus Morris: Players On The Pacers And Raptors ‘Can’t Guard’

1 hour ago
488
mark cuban sports gambling

Cuban: Teams’ Values ‘At Least’ Doubled by Legalized Gambling 💰

2 hours ago
136

Zaire Wade Makes Nike EYBL Debut In Front Of His Pops in ATL 👀

3 hours ago
693

DeAndre Ayton is the NBA’s Next BIG Thing 💪

3 hours ago
918