Netflix, ESPN Films Releasing a 10-Part Michael Jordan Documentary 🔥

In what can only be described as a gift from the Basketball Gods, Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls of the 1990s are getting a massive documentary treatment from Netflix and ESPN Films.
“The Last Dance” features over 500 hours of “never-before-seen footage” from the Bulls’ last title.
The 10-part series will debut in 2019.
From the press release:
ESPN Films and Netflix today announced a joint production “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series that will chronicle one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls. Directed by Jason Hehir (“The Fab Five,” “The ’85 Bears,” “Andre the Giant”) and produced by Mike Tollin, the anthology will examine the simultaneous rise of Jordan and the NBA during those years.
Anchored by more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage from the team’s last championship run in the 1997-98 season, “The Last Dance” will have the full participation of Jordan and other key figures from the Bulls’ championship teams, as well as dozens of other luminaries from basketball and beyond.