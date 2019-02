Five-star senior guard Nico Mannion has been going off this season and is in the conversation for best point guard in the Class of 2019.

On a mission to lead Pinnacle (AZ) High to back-to-back state titles, Mannion dropped 35 points in a 73-55 win over Mountain View (AZ) High on Thursday.

Pinnacle advances to the 6A quarterfinals on Tuesday against Brophy (AZ) College Prep.

