Five-star point guard Nico Mannion may have had the most impressive season of any senior this yearβ€”with multiple game-winners, 40-plus-point games and a 57-point game.

And of course, the Arizona commit capped it all off by leading Pinnacle (AZ) to its second straight state championship.

Check out all of Mannion’s highlights from his epic senior year in the video above!

RELATED: Nico Mannion & Pinnacle Win BACK-to-BACK STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS! πŸ†