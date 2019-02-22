Nico Mannion ERUPTS For 42 Points in State Final Four 😈

Nico Mannion and Pinnacle Prep (AZ) defeated Gilbert Perry, 79-69, in the boys state semifinal at ASU’s Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

Before the game, Mannion wore his custom warmup shirt with the label: “#overrated.”

“I hear that all the time from the other student section, so why not make a little fun of myself and let them know I don’t care,” Mannion said after dropping 42 points on a highly efficient 18-22 from the free throw line, as well as six assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Mannion committed to Arizona a few months ago, and has led Pinnacle to an impressive 26-3 record.

