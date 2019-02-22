Nico Mannion ERUPTS For 42 Points in State Final Four 😈

by February 22, 2019
66

Nico Mannion and Pinnacle Prep (AZ) defeated Gilbert Perry, 79-69, in the boys state semifinal at ASU’s Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday.

Before the game, Mannion wore his custom warmup shirt with the label: “#overrated.”

“I hear that all the time from the other student section, so why not make a little fun of myself and let them know I don’t care,” Mannion said after dropping 42 points on a highly efficient 18-22 from the free throw line, as well as six assists, six rebounds and two steals.

Mannion committed to Arizona a few months ago, and has led Pinnacle to an impressive 26-3 record.

Check out our day in the life with Nico and Jalen Green from earlier this season!

RELATED:
Nico Mannion Drops 35 In First Playoff Game of 2019

You Might Also Like
nico mannion playoff
SLAMTV

Nico Mannion Drops 35 in First Playoff Game of 2019! 😱

1 week ago
412
nico mannion
SLAMTV

Nico Mannion Drops 57 POINTS and the Game-Winner 🚨

3 weeks ago
443
SLAMTV

Nico Mannion CAN’T BE STOPPED! 😈 Best PG in the Country?!

3 weeks ago
746
SLAMTV

Nico Mannion Mic’d Up TALKING THAT TALK 🗣 | SLAM Practice

3 weeks ago
239
SLAMTV

Nico Mannion MOVED UP THE RANKINGS! Pinnacle Easy Win over O’Connor 🥀

1 month ago
1,015
SLAMTV

Nico Mannion vs Jalen Green: Behind-the-Scenes on Huge Gameday 💥

1 month ago
364

TRENDING


Most Recent

Nico Mannion ERUPTS For 42 Points in State Final Four 😈

4 hours ago
66

Brandon Boston Is a BABY-FACED KILLA 💀

8 hours ago
50

Kyree Walker and Hillcrest Prep Are SHANGHAI SHOOTAS 🏀

8 hours ago
36

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Would Not Talk About Free Agency’

18 hours ago
2,745

‘Everything’s Become Real Cute’: Marcus Smart Says the NBA Lacks Physicality

18 hours ago
2,197