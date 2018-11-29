Nico Mannion LEVELED UP for SENIOR SEASON! 😱

by November 29, 2018
41

Arizona commit Nico Mannion is looking to leave his mark in high school before he heads to Tuscon. Mannion, a five-star point guard from Pinnacle (AZ) HS, is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams on a nightly basis, showing his full skills package that makes him one of the top prospects in the nation.

Check out some of Mannion’s highlights above from this season.

RELATED
Social Media Sensation and Bucket Getter Nico Mannion Has Next 🔥

You Might Also Like
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

LaMelo Ball Brings the SPIRE Show to Atlanta 🅱️🅱️🅱️

4 mins ago
4

Stephen Curry Can Quote THE PRINCESS DIARIES?! | SLAM Bag Talk 🎒

20 mins ago
15

Nico Mannion LEVELED UP for SENIOR SEASON! 😱

52 mins ago
41
lamelo spire

LaMelo Ball & SPIRE are the HOTTEST TICKET in HS Hoops! 🔥🎟️

1 hour ago
55

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
421