Nico Mannion LEVELED UP for SENIOR SEASON! 😱

Arizona commit Nico Mannion is looking to leave his mark in high school before he heads to Tuscon. Mannion, a five-star point guard from Pinnacle (AZ) HS, is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams on a nightly basis, showing his full skills package that makes him one of the top prospects in the nation.

Check out some of Mannion’s highlights above from this season.

