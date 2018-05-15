No. 1 Recruit RJ Barrett Served Up BUCKETS His Senior Year 🎥

RJ Barrett is bringing arguably the top recruiting class in college hoops history to Duke with him next year and all the hype that comes with it. If the Canadian’s senior year accomplishments — McDonald’s All-American Game participant, Gatorade National Player of the Year and the Naismith Prep Player Of the Year award — are any indication, the Brotherhood is in for quite a ride.

Check out Barrett’s official senior year mixtape in the video above!

