IMG Academy is a perennial powerhouse, but this season, their roster is particularly stacked.

Currently posting an excellent 23-1 record with three McDonalds All-Americans in Josh Green, Armando Bacot and Jeremiah Robinson-Earlโ€”as well as studs Noah Farrakhan, Jaden Springer and Jarace Walkerโ€”there’s a reason why they’re ranked No. 6 in the nation.

