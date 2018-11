Oak Hill‘s depth was on display as they easily defeated Washington Academy (NC), 103-81, without star point guard Cole Anthony on Friday.

Junior guard Cam Thomas led the way with 35 points while senior center Kofi Cockburn had 22 points and 13 boards.

Oak Hill’s shooter Cam Thomas caught FIRE tonight in route to 35! 🔥 @24_camthomas pic.twitter.com/hHOjl0WAfE — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 10, 2018

