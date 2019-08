Patty Mills Leads Australia Past Team USA in World Cup Exhibition Game 🇦🇺

After defeating Australia in an exhibition game two days earlier, Team USA blew a 10-point third quarter lead in a 98-94 loss to the Boomers on Saturday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

It was the first loss for the United States in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 FIBA World Championship semifinals against Greece.

Patty Mills dropped a game-high 30 points (4-10 3FG). Joe Ingles scored 15 points with 7 dimes and 4 boards. Andrew Bogut came off the bench to add 16 points (7-8 FG), 9 boards and 4 dimes.

For the USA, Kemba Walker dropped a team-high 22 points. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points (3-5 3FG) with a team-high 6 boards.

“They wanted it more than us tonight. Lesson learned for us,” Walker said after the game.

Kemba Walker shares his takeaways from tonight's loss against Australia

Team USA will travel to Sydney for an exhibition game against Canada on Monday.

