Patty Mills Leads Australia Past Team USA in World Cup Exhibition Game 🇦🇺

by August 24, 2019
417

After defeating Australia in an exhibition game two days earlier, Team USA blew a 10-point third quarter lead in a 98-94 loss to the Boomers on Saturday at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

It was the first loss for the United States in a major international tournament or exhibition since the 2006 FIBA World Championship semifinals against Greece.

Patty Mills dropped a game-high 30 points (4-10 3FG). Joe Ingles scored 15 points with 7 dimes and 4 boards. Andrew Bogut came off the bench to add 16 points (7-8 FG), 9 boards and 4 dimes.

For the USA, Kemba Walker dropped a team-high 22 points. Harrison Barnes scored 20 points (3-5 3FG) with a team-high 6 boards.

“They wanted it more than us tonight. Lesson learned for us,” Walker said after the game.

Team USA will travel to Sydney for an exhibition game against Canada on Monday.

