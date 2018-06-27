Paul George Hopes to Make ‘Majority of the People Happy’ in Free Agency

by June 27, 2018
4,979

Paul George is chronicling his free agency in a three-part ESPN series, and says the process is overwhelming.

The OKC Thunder’s brief and disappointing playoff run continues to eat away at PG.

The 28-year-old NBA All-Star forward hopes to make the “majority of the people happy” with his ultimate decision.

Per The Oklahoman:

“Here they have made a huge risk in trading for me, knowing I have one year on my deal,” George says of the Thunder. “But I felt I didn’t finish as strong as I could have. Just knowing you left something on the table, even to this point now, it weighs on me.”

In Tuesday’s first episode, George says he’ll pick the front office that gives his team the best chance to win.

“I hope I make the majority of the people happy,” George says. “But ultimately it’s my decision and I want to be the happiest I can be with that decision. And I’m excited. I’m excited to go through this journey.”

