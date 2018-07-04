Paul George: ‘Unfortunately, Wasn’t Traded to the Lakers’

by July 04, 2018
4,745

Paul George laments that the Los Angeles Lakers didn’t trade for him when they had the chance to do so last season.

The Cali native wanted to “come back home” and play in front of friends and family.

The OKC Thunder ended up pulling the trigger instead, and inked George to a four-year, $137 million deal this summer.

Per The Oklahoman (via ESPN):

“I 100 percent appreciate Laker Nation for wanting me to come back home, wanting me to play in front of them,” George said in the episode. “I wanted to come here a year ago, prior to going to OKC. Unfortunately, wasn’t traded to the Lakers. Lakers didn’t grab me. I was traded to Oklahoma, and that has been a beautiful thing for me.”

George called the process of making a decision “very stressful” and said it “wasn’t easy.” But the final episode paints a picture of a player on the same page with the organization that traded for him a season ago.

“It’s more than just loyalty,” George said. “It’s about doing what I think is right. I feel this is the best and the perfect opportunity to cement myself and to bring a championship where it hasn’t been brought. They’ve welcomed me with open arms, and I want them to feel that hype that I have towards what I think we can accomplish there. I want to be a part of something that’s special and something that I’ve created. In Oklahoma, I think it’s something that I can create there.”

Related
Paul George Conflicted Between L.A. and OKC in Free Agency

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘It Was Very Insulting to Not Receive an Offer’

3 hours ago
6,143
NBA

Report: Tyreke Evans Agrees to One-Year Deal with Pacers

18 hours ago
990
NBA

Report: Several Teams Had a ‘No [DeMarcus] Cousins Policy’

21 hours ago
8,372
NBA

Russell Westbrook Throws Party To Celebrate Paul George Re-signing

22 hours ago
3,146
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘This is My Chess Move’

1 day ago
18,935
NBA

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

1 day ago
2,495
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Paul George: ‘Unfortunately, Wasn’t Traded to the Lakers’

3 hours ago
4,745

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘It Was Very Insulting to Not Receive an Offer’

3 hours ago
6,143
dwight howard wizards

Report: Dwight Howard Agrees To One-Year Deal with Wizards

17 hours ago
6,345

Report: Sixers Acquire Wilson Chandler From Nuggets

17 hours ago
1,940

Report: Tyreke Evans Agrees to One-Year Deal with Pacers

18 hours ago
990