Point ‘Em Out: Top High School Hoopers Talk Girls, Diving in the DMs 📱

by February 14, 2019
18

We chopped it up with Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, DJ Jeffries, Kahlil Whitney and the fellas from Sierra Canyon, IMG Academy, Oak Hill, Montverde Academy at the Hoophall Classic (see above).

We asked who’s the worst (and best) at talking to girls and who’s most likely to hit a celebrity’s DMs, and the results were HILARIOUS.

If you liked this episode of Point ‘Em Out, make sure you check out the first episode from the 2018 SLAM Summer Classic:

