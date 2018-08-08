Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m Ready to Help Develop Lonzo [Ball]’

by August 08, 2018
2,940

Rajon Rondo says he’s “ready to help develop” Lonzo Ball.

Rondo, 32, adds that his main concern is winning, not who gets the bulk of playing time.

The Los Angeles Lakers inked Rondo to a one-year deal this summer.

Per TMZ:

“Whatever they ask me, you know, my main objective is to win,” Rondo said.

“I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible.

“If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way. And we’ll be ready to roll.”

Related
Isaiah Thomas: Lakers Won’t Fix Lonzo Ball’s Jumpshot

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

4 hours ago
779
NBA

Report: Lakers to Face the Warriors on Christmas

10 hours ago
7,622
NBA

Stephen Curry: Playing New-Look Lakers ‘Should Be Fun’

1 day ago
2,101
NBA

LeBron James to Produce ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Documentary

1 day ago
1,254
NBA

Isaiah Thomas: Lakers Won’t Fix Lonzo Ball’s Jumpshot

5 days ago
88,881
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

6 days ago
3,349
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nation’s Best HS Hoopers Put in Work at Stephen Curry’s Camp 🍿

3 hours ago
138

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

4 hours ago
779

Orlando Magic Unveil 30th Anniversary Throwback Jerseys 👀

4 hours ago
371

NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

5 hours ago
870

Gilbert Arenas: Card Game Trash Talk Led to Guns in Locker Room

5 hours ago
3,408