Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m Ready to Help Develop Lonzo [Ball]’

Rajon Rondo says he’s “ready to help develop” Lonzo Ball.

Rondo, 32, adds that his main concern is winning, not who gets the bulk of playing time.

The Los Angeles Lakers inked Rondo to a one-year deal this summer.

“Whatever they ask me, you know, my main objective is to win,” Rondo said. “I’m ready to help develop Lonzo as much as possible. “If I’m not starting and he’s starting, he’s going to be ready to go and ready for anybody that comes his way. And we’ll be ready to roll.”

