Rajon Rondo Out a ‘Few Weeks’ With Broken Hand

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without point guard Rajon Rondo for “a few weeks” after he broke his right hand in Wednesday night’s 126-117 victory against the visiting Portland Trail Blazers.

Rondo suffered the injury while making a steal in the fourth quarter.

🎥 Luke Walton talks about Rondo breaking his hand, and congratulates LeBron James on moving up the NBA all-time points list. pic.twitter.com/OCxYy4UHeK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 15, 2018

The 32-year-old is averaging 8.5 points and 6.5 assists in 25.3 minutes for the Purple and Gold.

Per the AP:

There was bad news on a triumphant night, too: After the game, [head coach Luke] Walton revealed that Rajon Rondo broke his right hand, apparently while making a steal in the fourth quarter. The veteran point guard will be sidelined for at least a few weeks, and starter Lonzo Ball’s so-far moderate workload is likely to increase. “It’s tough,” [LeBron] James said. “He’s one of our captains, one of our leaders. I know he’ll get right to it with his rehab, but it’s next man up.”

