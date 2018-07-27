Remember When the Lakers Wore Short Shorts?

by September 02, 2018
3,759

The Lakers took a big loss on the day they decided to play in short shorts. Kobe Bryant shot only 6-25 and the Celtics ran away with a 19-point win. But the purple and gold came through dripping. It was towards the tail-end of the big clothes era (shout out to Carmelo and everyone else), and nobody in the crowd was ready for it. Even former Laker, Rick Fox, was shocked.

Will the retro style shorts make a comeback? 🤔

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

Bryant and Lamar Odom gave the go-ahead for the shorts, according to a report during the game. They wanted to be different, rather than just do a standard throwback uniform. And though they switched out to their regular shorts at halftime, they were actually ahead of the wave. Russell Westbrook and a host of pro and high school stars now hoop exclusively in short shorts.

Russell "John Stockton" Westbrook. Short shorts the 🌊. Drip, don't drown

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

Peep the video above.

Lakers

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Luol Deng, Lakers Agree to Buyout

1 day ago
3,193
NBA

Metta World Peace Predicts Knicks and Lakers Will Play in 2019 Finals

1 day ago
5,378
NBA

Lance Stephenson: LeBron James ‘Was Interested, Very Interested in Me’

3 days ago
26,205
SLAMTV

Draymond Green: LeBron James Has ‘Found Himself’

4 days ago
8,010
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant: Laker Fans to ‘Fall in Line’ With LeBron James

6 days ago
4,781
NBA

Tyronn Lue: ‘It’s Hard to Replace LeBron James’

7 days ago
13,953
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Lakers

Remember When the Lakers Wore Short Shorts?

7 hours ago
3,759

Report: Luol Deng, Lakers Agree to Buyout

1 day ago
3,193

Metta World Peace Predicts Knicks and Lakers Will Play in 2019 Finals

1 day ago
5,378
jr smith criminal mischief

JR Smith Facing Criminal Mischief Charge

2 days ago
1,911
76ers gm candidates interview

Report: Sixers Granted Permission to Interview 3 GM Candidates

2 days ago
709