Remember When the Lakers Wore Short Shorts?

The Lakers took a big loss on the day they decided to play in short shorts. Kobe Bryant shot only 6-25 and the Celtics ran away with a 19-point win. But the purple and gold came through dripping. It was towards the tail-end of the big clothes era (shout out to Carmelo and everyone else), and nobody in the crowd was ready for it. Even former Laker, Rick Fox, was shocked.

Bryant and Lamar Odom gave the go-ahead for the shorts, according to a report during the game. They wanted to be different, rather than just do a standard throwback uniform. And though they switched out to their regular shorts at halftime, they were actually ahead of the wave. Russell Westbrook and a host of pro and high school stars now hoop exclusively in short shorts.

