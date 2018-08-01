Report: Tristan Thompson Sucker-Punched Draymond Green

by August 01, 2018
2,599

According to multiple reports, Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green recently got into a scuffle inside a posh L.A. nightspot.

Cooler heads eventually prevailed and the party continued following Thompson’s reported “sucker punch.”

Thompson and Green had lingering beef from the NBA Finals, and it probably didn’t help matters much that Draymond dissed the big fella during the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade.

Per The Athletic:

In what would be best told by the late great storyteller Charlie Murphy, the “streets” turned out to be the swanky Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood on July 18. Both Green and Thompson were guests of LeBron [James] for this ultra-exclusive affair—which prohibited phones and cameras. None of the attendees expected the on-the-court drama to flare back up in this setting.

Which is why everyone was stunned when Thompson, according to sources, out of nowhere attacked Green.

No argument. No squaring up. No taking it outside.

“It was a sucker punch,” said one source who attended the party. “But, to be honest, it wasn’t really a punch. It was more like a shove.'”

   
