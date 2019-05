By reclassifying to the Class of 2019 and deciding to play in Australia’s NBL next season, RJ Hampton is on the fast track to the NBA.

But for the time being, the five-star guard is enjoying his final days as a high school student at Little Elm (TX) and hanging with friends and family.

For the latest edition of SLAM Day in the Life, the Hamptons invited us into their home for a day of cooking and chilling. RJ even gives us a look at his sneaker collection.