RJ Hampton Drops 43, Including a 21-Point 3rd Quarter ‼️

RJ Hampton, the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2020, put on a dazzling display against Hebron High School last Tuesday, dropping an impressive 43 points. Although Hampton’s Little Elm lost 56-63, Hampton showed off all the tricks in his book.

In our video above and below, glimpse Hampton break out euro-steps, and-1’s, bullet passes, a rim-rattling dunk and tons of 3-pointers. Just ridiculous.

Hampton currently has 11 scholarship offers, and that number is sure to increase when more schools feast their eyes on this stud.

RELATED

Top Ranked Juniors Jalen Green and RJ Hampton Face Off in Texas