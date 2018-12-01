RJ Hampton Drops 43, Including a 21-Point 3rd Quarter ‼️

by December 01, 2018
8

RJ Hampton, the No. 1 point guard in the class of 2020, put on a dazzling display against Hebron High School last Tuesday, dropping an impressive 43 points. Although Hampton’s Little Elm lost 56-63, Hampton showed off all the tricks in his book.

In our video above and below, glimpse Hampton break out euro-steps, and-1’s, bullet passes, a rim-rattling dunk and tons of 3-pointers. Just ridiculous.

Hampton currently has 11 scholarship offers, and that number is sure to increase when more schools feast their eyes on this stud.

