Part 2 BABYYYY! Before announcing his decision to play in Australia’s NBL next season, RJ Hampton took us to Little Elm (TX) High School and showed us his photography skills. And later, RJ got in the gym with his trainer Tyler Relph.

Peep the latest episode of SLAM Day in the Life above

