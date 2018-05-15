Robert Parish: Brad Stevens Gets Too Much Praise

Former Celtics center Robert Parish thinks the media is giving head coach Brad Stevens far too much credit for Boston’s success this season.
The Hall of Famer says Stevens must “win something first” to justify the fawning praise.
Brad Stevens has the injured #Celtics with a 1-0 in the ECF, but is he getting too much credit? Celtics HOFer Robert Parish says yes. pic.twitter.com/l72wIiixGy
— SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 14, 2018
Stevens, for his part, says it’s “silly” to give credit to anyone but Boston’s players.
Per ESPN:
“I think he gets a little too much praise, but I like what he’s doing,” Parish said on Sirius XM NBA radio. “They’re giving him all the love like he won three or four championships. Come on now. Win something first, with all the love he’s getting. Now granted, don’t get me wrong, he’s a solid coach, I’ll give him that. The love he’s getting from the media, you’d think the Celtics won two or three championships. You would think.”
Later Parish added, “That don’t mean that you’re not great or good just because you never won a championship. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m not saying Brad Stevens should not be getting praise for the job that he’s done because I feel like he’s done an outstanding job. I’m just saying, the amount of praise he’s getting, you’d think he won a championship or two. They don’t give Steve Kerr that much love. Come on.”
Asked about the praise he’s received for Boston’s success, Stevens said he’d prefer it all go to his players.
“It’s silly,” said Stevens. “The praise is uncomfortable, and it’s just something that these guys should be getting it all. We all have a role to play, and we all need to play that role as well as we can.”