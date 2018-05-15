Robert Parish: Brad Stevens Gets Too Much Praise

Former Celtics center Robert Parish thinks the media is giving head coach Brad Stevens far too much credit for Boston’s success this season.

The Hall of Famer says Stevens must “win something first” to justify the fawning praise.

Brad Stevens has the injured #Celtics with a 1-0 in the ECF, but is he getting too much credit? Celtics HOFer Robert Parish says yes. pic.twitter.com/l72wIiixGy — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 14, 2018

Stevens, for his part, says it’s “silly” to give credit to anyone but Boston’s players.

Per ESPN: