After taking their first loss of the season last week to Prolific (CA) Prep, SPIRE Institute bounced back to defeat St. Ed’s 122-86. SPIRE’s Rocket Watts, a Michigan State commit, scored a season-high 64 (!!) points en route to the win.

Watts is on a stacked SPIRE squad with LaMelo Ball that sells out any gym they play at. But are they better than Ball’s former Chino Hills team?