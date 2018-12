Senior Sam Williamson and freshman Bryce Griggs faced off at the Allen In & Out Tournament, and they both put their best games on display. Williamson, a Louisville commit, scored an impressive 35 points against Griggs’ 28, although Griggs’ team secured the 83-81 victory.

While Griggs is only a freshman, he’s been consistently dropping around 20 points per game, and Houston and Texas A&M have already shown interest, according to 247sports.