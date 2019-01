We recently mic’d up Scottie Lewis and Bryan Antoine during a practice at the Ranney School (NJ) in Tinton Falls. The nation’s most dynamic duo took gave us an inside look while scrimmaging, a pep talk and hyping up their teammate’s first-ever dunk.

Lewis and Antoine also went at it in King of the Court to see who had the best 1s.

We also spent a day with the duo in Jersey.