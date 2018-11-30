Shaqir O’Neal Is NEXT UP After His First In-Game Dunk

by November 30, 2018
84

Crossroads (CA) School sophomore Shaqir O’Neal, son of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, threw down his first high school in-game dunk on Monday. The 15-year-old finished with 14 points in a 73-55 blowout win over Ribet Academy.

Shaqir will be joined next season by LeBron James Jr, who is currently in 8th grade and ineligible to play in high school.

After not playing much as a freshman while his older brother Shareef dominated to the tune of 27 points per game, it looks like Shaqir is ready to take over Crossroads with Bronny next season.

RELATED:
Shaquille O’Neal Says Both Of His Sons Will ‘Definitely’ Play In NBA

    
