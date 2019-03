Two of the top teams in Georgia faced off in an epic battle to advance to the GHSA championship game. And it lived up to the hype!

Sharife Cooper and his McEachern (GA) squad ended up on top, beating Norcross (GA) 66-62 in overtime. Cooper led all scorers with 26 points while teammate Isaac Okoro finished with 18 points.

Kyle Sturdivant led Norcross scorers with 23 points while star teammate, Brandon Boston finished with 9 points.