Five-star junior point guard Sharife Cooper and McEachern (GA) took part in the Cancer Research Classic in West Virginia and came out unscathed, still sporting an undefeated record of 12-0.

One of the games included a 15-point McEachern comeback, with the explosive Cooper contributing a hefty 25 points.

Check out an earlier game from the Classic, which included Cooper facing off with PJ Fuller (below):

