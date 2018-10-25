‘That Was Sick’: Stephen Curry Erupts for 51 Points in Three Quarters

Stephen Curry hit 11 three-pointers en route to a season-high 51 points in just three quarters of work Wednesday night.

Curry’s explosion led the Golden State Warriors to a 144-122 rout against the Washington Wizards, who left town simply shaking their heads at what they’d witnessed.

Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the defending NBA champs.

Per the AP:

“It was a joy to be on the same court with that, that was sick,” Kevin Durant said.

[Steve] Kerr insists Curry is stronger than ever and “at his physical and mental peak.”

“He’s got a great life, doesn’t he?” Kerr said. “I just think that part of what makes Steph great is who he is as a person and what his life is about. He loves life. He takes so much joy out of every single day,” Kerr said. ”… Steph has a joy about him that I think everyone in the building can see and feel, so he brings that and I think you talk about wanting people to have a balanced life and how powerful that can be. I think he’s a prime example of that.”

Curry scored 31 in the first half, finished with his sixth career 50-point game and made 10 or more 3s for the 10th time. The 51 points matched his most at Oracle Arena.

“I definitely expect it, I expect it every year,” Curry said. “I don’t wake up when I do in the summers and put all those hours in just to show up during the season with no confidence and no kind of rhythm. This summer for a lot of different reasons it was a great kind of consistent approach to what I was trying to get out of my training and things like that. Had I started off cold, I would have had the same confidence because of the work that I put in and things would have hopefully turned around. The way that I started, I just want to keep going and not change what I’m doing.”