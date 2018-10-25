‘That Was Sick’: Stephen Curry Erupts for 51 Points in Three Quarters

by October 25, 2018
874

Stephen Curry hit 11 three-pointers en route to a season-high 51 points in just three quarters of work Wednesday night.

Curry’s explosion led the Golden State Warriors to a 144-122 rout against the Washington Wizards, who left town simply shaking their heads at what they’d witnessed.

Kevin Durant added 30 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the defending NBA champs.

Per the AP:

“It was a joy to be on the same court with that, that was sick,” Kevin Durant said.

[Steve] Kerr insists Curry is stronger than ever and “at his physical and mental peak.”

“He’s got a great life, doesn’t he?” Kerr said. “I just think that part of what makes Steph great is who he is as a person and what his life is about. He loves life. He takes so much joy out of every single day,” Kerr said. ”… Steph has a joy about him that I think everyone in the building can see and feel, so he brings that and I think you talk about wanting people to have a balanced life and how powerful that can be. I think he’s a prime example of that.”

Curry scored 31 in the first half, finished with his sixth career 50-point game and made 10 or more 3s for the 10th time. The 51 points matched his most at Oracle Arena.

“I definitely expect it, I expect it every year,” Curry said. “I don’t wake up when I do in the summers and put all those hours in just to show up during the season with no confidence and no kind of rhythm. This summer for a lot of different reasons it was a great kind of consistent approach to what I was trying to get out of my training and things like that. Had I started off cold, I would have had the same confidence because of the work that I put in and things would have hopefully turned around. The way that I started, I just want to keep going and not change what I’m doing.”

Related
Stephen Curry: ‘I Can Keep This Up for the Foreseeable Future’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Steph Curry Catches Fire, Drops 51 on Wizards

10 hours ago
1,818
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘Defense Isn’t Really an Emphasis Anymore in This League’

3 days ago
3,089
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Facing Tougher Defense in Year 2

3 days ago
4,488
NBA

Post Up: Jazz-Warriors, Celtics-Raptors Bring Playoff-Level Intensity

5 days ago
3,526
NBA

Stephen Curry: ‘I Can Keep This Up for the Foreseeable Future’

6 days ago
10,942
NBA

Draymond Green Fully Committed to the Warriors

6 days ago
6,224
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Making of the GOAT Jersey: An Oral History of the Raptors Throwback 🔥

26 mins ago
123

Battle in the Apple Aims To Bring Back Old New York Vibe To a New Generation

29 mins ago
60

David Stern: Pelicans’ Dell Demps a ‘Lousy General Manager’

4 hours ago
1,568

LeBron James: First Lakers Win ‘Feels Great’

4 hours ago
1,632

‘That Was Sick’: Stephen Curry Erupts for 51 Points in Three Quarters

5 hours ago
874