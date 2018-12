Sierra Canyon has a loaded squad this year, boasting a three-headed monster in seniors Cassius Stanley, Kenyon Martin Jr and Scottie Pippen Jr. They recently defeated Granada Hills, 76-43, to move to 5-0 on the season.

Stanley led the way with 21 points, while Martin and Pippen Jr each chipped in 18.

Kendall Jenner, a Sierra Canyon alum, was in attendance to watch the show.

