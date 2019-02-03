Sierra Canyon vs Rancho Christian Goes Down to the Wire!

Sierra Canyon (CA) and Rancho Christian (CA) faced off on Tuesday in a huge game for the state of California.

Rancho Christian would end up pulling off the 61-58 victory with the help of junior guard Dominick Harris, a Gonzaga commit, who scored a game-high 23 points. Senior forward Isaiah Mobley scored 10 points, his brother, junior big man Evan Mobley, dropped 6 points.

For Sierra Canyon, Scotty Pippen Jr scored 22 points and KJ Martin added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Rancho Christian is now 24-4 and looking to end the season strong. Sierra Canyon fell to 24-3 on the season.