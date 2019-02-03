Sierra Canyon vs Rancho Christian Goes Down to the Wire!

by February 03, 2019
31

Sierra Canyon (CA) and Rancho Christian (CA) faced off on Tuesday in a huge game for the state of California.

Rancho Christian would end up pulling off the 61-58 victory with the help of junior guard Dominick Harris, a Gonzaga commit, who scored a game-high 23 points. Senior forward Isaiah Mobley scored 10 points, his brother, junior big man Evan Mobley, dropped 6 points.

For Sierra Canyon, Scotty Pippen Jr scored 22 points and KJ Martin added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Rancho Christian is now 24-4 and looking to end the season strong. Sierra Canyon fell to 24-3 on the season.

      
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Cassius Stanley and The Sierra Canyon Dunk Show Continues!

3 days ago
103
cassius stanley sierra canyon hawaii
SLAMTV

Cassius Stanley and Sierra Canyon Hit Up Hawaii! 🏄🏾‍♂️

1 week ago
179
High School

5-Star Bros Isaiah & Evan Mobley OWN California ☀️

4 weeks ago
1,082
SLAMTV

Cassius Stanley & Josh Christopher HEAD to HEAD! 😈

4 weeks ago
236
isaiah evan mobley brothers king of the court
SLAMTV

Five-Star Brothers Isaiah & Evan Mobley BATTLE 1-on-1 👑

1 month ago
260
sierra canyon episode 1
SLAMTV

Sierra Canyon Takes Flight to Start the Season! 🚀

1 month ago
192

TRENDING


Most Recent
nba players super bowl liii

NBA Players React To Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

34 mins ago
1,444
noah farrakhan anthony edwards

Noah Farrakhan vs Anthony Edwards Go Head-to-Head! 😈

1 hour ago
27
sierra canyon rancho christian

Sierra Canyon vs Rancho Christian Goes Down to the Wire!

2 hours ago
31
celtics post up kyrie irving

Post Up: Kyrie Irving Outduels Westbrook in Celtics’ Win over OKC

3 hours ago
299
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving

LeBron James on Relationship with Kyrie Irving: 'We’re in a Good Place Right Now'

10 hours ago
1,564