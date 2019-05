2021 4-star center Chet Holmgren has one of the most unique physiques in the game at 7-0 and only 190 pounds. And while he certainly needs to fill out his body, he’s been dominating the Under Armour AAU circuit.

The Minnehaha Academy (MN) product has been doing it all on the court: splashing threes and dunking on offense while swatting shots on defense.

Is he the Slender Man? By the looks of it, yes. Yes he is.

