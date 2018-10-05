‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

Stan Van Gundy gives a slight edge to LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the never-ending G.O.A.T. debate.

The former NBA head coach, now a TV talking head, says James’ remarkable passing ability is what makes him the better all-around player.

You know @JalenRose doesn't stand for MJ slander, but he understands Stan Van Gundy's reason for picking LeBron over Michael. pic.twitter.com/7F0Cxyp5Dl — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 4, 2018

SVG takes it a step further by claiming that Oscar Robertson was also superior to MJ.

Per ESPN:

“It obviously is very close,” Van Gundy said on Thursday’s episode of “Get Up” holding his thumb and index finger close together. “They both play both ends of the floor. They both score. All of that stuff is great. “The only thing I’ll say in LeBron’s favor is I think [he’s a] better passer, getting other people involved, so the edge is this slight.”

