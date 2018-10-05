‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

by October 05, 2018
1,290

Stan Van Gundy gives a slight edge to LeBron James over Michael Jordan in the never-ending G.O.A.T. debate.

The former NBA head coach, now a TV talking head, says James’ remarkable passing ability is what makes him the better all-around player.

SVG takes it a step further by claiming that Oscar Robertson was also superior to MJ.

Per ESPN:

“It obviously is very close,” Van Gundy said on Thursday’s episode of “Get Up” holding his thumb and index finger close together.

“They both play both ends of the floor. They both score. All of that stuff is great.

“The only thing I’ll say in LeBron’s favor is I think [he’s a] better passer, getting other people involved, so the edge is this slight.”

Related
Isiah Thomas: LeBron James ‘Much Better’ Than Michael Jordan

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Lakers Will Be a Running Team

2 hours ago
256
NBA

‘They Don’t Want Us Here’: JaVale McGee Says NBA Marginalizing Centers

4 hours ago
2,139
NBA

‘I Think He’s Next’: LeBron James Says Brandon Ingram Ready to Make Leap

5 hours ago
2,142
warriors lakers tickets
NBA

Warriors, Lakers Are Most Expensive Tickets on Secondary Market 🎟️

22 hours ago
1,649
NBA

Matt Barnes Confirms Kobe Bryant Ball-Fake Story

1 day ago
19,210
NBA

NBA GMs Predict LeBron James Will Win 2019 MVP, Luka Doncic Will Win ROY

2 days ago
2,065
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Slight Edge’: Stan Van Gundy Says LeBron James is Better Than Michael Jordan

26 mins ago
1,290

Ben Simmons: Shooting Threes Not ‘Main Goal at All’

1 hour ago
147

LeBron James: Lakers Will Be a Running Team

2 hours ago
256

Gordon Hayward: ‘I Don’t Feel Comfortable on the Floor Yet’

2 hours ago
2,637

Spalding x Don C Collaborate on Limited-Edition Retro Basketball 🏀

4 hours ago
115