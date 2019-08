The three-day SC30 Select Camp concluded with an All-Star game hosted at Merritt Community College in Oakland, CA. Jalen Suggs threw down a 360 windmill but would later get caught slipping on the other end by RJ Davis. In the end, Team Stephen defeated Team Dell, 109-101.

Azzi Fudd took home the three-point contest crown over Zeb Jackson. Catch all the highlights in the video above!

