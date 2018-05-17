Stephen Curry Says He’s Healthy Despite Struggles

Stephen Curry hasn’t exactly lit up the boxscore through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, but Curry says his body feels “great.”

Steph shot just 7-of-19 in Game 2, finishing with 16 points in the Rockets’ 127-105 win against Golden State.

"I feel great (physically)… it's just a frustrating night all around." – @StephenCurry30 after Game 2 loss#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZpC4ckUJ9T — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 17, 2018

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out Curry’s abysmal 1-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, but says Houston’s dominant play was the real story.

Steve Kerr has an answer for you if you think Steph's injury is contributing to his shooting woes: Warriors lose big to Rockets: What’s wrong with Steph Curry? https://t.co/PaEMXzVQyi via @sfchronicle — Ann Killion (@annkillion) May 17, 2018

Per the SF Chronicle: