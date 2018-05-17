Stephen Curry Says He’s Healthy Despite Struggles

Stephen Curry hasn’t exactly lit up the boxscore through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, but Curry says his body feels “great.”

Steph shot just 7-of-19 in Game 2, finishing with 16 points in the Rockets’ 127-105 win against Golden State.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out Curry’s abysmal 1-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, but says Houston’s dominant play was the real story.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“I’m feeling great,” Curry said after his subpar shooting night: 7-of-19 for 16 points and just 1-of-8 from the beyond three-point line.

“Tonight, as a whole, I didn’t find a rhythm early. I had some decent looks from three that could’ve changed the momentum of the game early. It was just a frustrating night all the way around.”

Snarky Kerr emerged when asked how much Curry’s lingering injuries impacted his play.

“Uh, 13.7 percent,” Kerr said.

“It obviously wasn’t Steph’s best night,” Kerr said. “He’s feeling good. This was his sixth game back. I thought he played a lot better in Game 1 than anyone gave him credit for.”

   
