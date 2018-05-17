Stephen Curry Says He’s Healthy Despite Struggles

Stephen Curry hasn’t exactly lit up the boxscore through the first two games of the Western Conference Finals, but Curry says his body feels “great.”
Steph shot just 7-of-19 in Game 2, finishing with 16 points in the Rockets’ 127-105 win against Golden State.
"I feel great (physically)… it's just a frustrating night all around." – @StephenCurry30 after Game 2 loss#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/ZpC4ckUJ9T
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pointed out Curry’s abysmal 1-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc, but says Houston’s dominant play was the real story.
Steve Kerr has an answer for you if you think Steph's injury is contributing to his shooting woes: Warriors lose big to Rockets: What’s wrong with Steph Curry? https://t.co/PaEMXzVQyi via @sfchronicle
Per the SF Chronicle:
“I’m feeling great,” Curry said after his subpar shooting night: 7-of-19 for 16 points and just 1-of-8 from the beyond three-point line.
“Tonight, as a whole, I didn’t find a rhythm early. I had some decent looks from three that could’ve changed the momentum of the game early. It was just a frustrating night all the way around.”
Snarky Kerr emerged when asked how much Curry’s lingering injuries impacted his play.
“Uh, 13.7 percent,” Kerr said.
“It obviously wasn’t Steph’s best night,” Kerr said. “He’s feeling good. This was his sixth game back. I thought he played a lot better in Game 1 than anyone gave him credit for.”