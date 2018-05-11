Steve Kerr: Rockets Don’t Have Edge Over Warriors

by May 11, 2018
48

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr isn’t buying into the theory that Houston is hungrier for an NBA championship.

“Our guys have rings,” Kerr counters.

Golden State and the Rockets will meet in the Western Conference Finals, setting up the most anticipated matchup of the season.

Per ESPN:

“No, I like where we are,” Kerr told reporters Thursday ahead of Game 1 Monday in Houston. “Our guys have rings. That’s a good position to be in. To me, the hardest championship is the first one, as an individual player and as a team, because you don’t know — you don’t quite know if you can do it.

“Once you get the first one, there’s a little bit of house money. But you want it again because it’s an unbelievable feeling. I like our position. We’re going to go in here knowing we’re the defending champs, knowing we got a couple of championships here the last few years. Let’s go get another one. It’s a nice feeling to have and to go into a series with.”

That new dimension pushed Houston to the NBA’s best record (65-17), meaning Golden State now will be forced to do something never asked of it during three consecutive NBA Finals trips — play a Game 1 on the road.

“They are taking the challenge and they’re embracing it,” Kerr said of his team. “But we seem to be at our best when we are threatened. That’s been kind of the M.O. of this team. And we’re definitely threatened.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Chris Paul To Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards 2018

20 hours ago
124
NBA

Report: Suns to Offer Clint Capela ‘Max or Near-Max’ Deal

24 hours ago
3,168
NBA

Rockets-Warriors Tickets Are Most Expensive For Conference Final This Decade

2 days ago
7,322
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Got Much Respect For Rondo’ 💯

2 days ago
2,938
NBA

Steve Kerr: Draymond Green a ‘Future Hall of Famer’

2 days ago
1,104
NBA

Kevin Durant: Stephen Curry ‘Off the Leash’

2 days ago
3,678
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steve Kerr: Rockets Don’t Have Edge Over Warriors

12 mins ago
48

Ben Simmons to Make 'Minor' Changes to Jumpshot

42 mins ago
270

Kenny Smith: ‘I’m the Best Choice’ to Coach the Knicks

1 hour ago
704

Phillies’ Minor League Baseball Team Pens Letter To Recruit LeBron James

12 hours ago
285

Ex-Cavs GM Says LeBron’s Contracts Are ‘Unsustainable’ For Teams

16 hours ago
10,041