Steve Kerr Told Kevin Durant a Michael Jordan Story in Game 5

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr pulled Kevin Durant aside Thursday night, sharing a story of how Phil Jackson pointedly asked Michael Jordan why he wasn’t hitting the open man (John Paxson) during a Bulls playoff game.

Kerr was trying to get KD—who finished with 29 points on 8-of-22 shooting in the Houston Rockets’ 98-94 Game 5 win over Golden State—to find his teammates.

(It should be noted that Phil got MJ to finally give up the rock in Game 5 of the 1991 NBA Finals, which clinched Chicago’s first title, while Kerr was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.)

