Brewster Academy sophomore star Terrence Clarke‘s mixtape just dropped, and it’s filthy. Clarke played Robin to Jalen Lecque‘s Batman as the two dominated all season, but with Lecque off to NC State next year, the 6’6 Clarke has showed he’s ready to shine.

Check out one of the duo’s many impressive performances this season below.

