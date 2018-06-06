Terry Rozier: Celtics ‘Better Matchup’ for the Warriors

Celtics guard Terry Rozier says Boston is a “better matchup” in the NBA Finals for the Golden State Warriors than the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rozier argues that his team has more defensive options to throw at the defending champs.

Terry Rozier believes the Celtics would've been a tougher NBA Finals matchup for the Warriors than the Cavs. Here's why:https://t.co/fdkAOXk6kd pic.twitter.com/t0Be6Vqq61 — NESN (@NESN) June 5, 2018

The Cavs survived a seven-game war against Boston, and is down 0-2 to the Dubs.

Per NESN:

Although bias certainly is a factor in this opinion, Terry Rozier explained his reasoning during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN. “I’m not taking nothing away from the Cavs, but we got a lot of guys that can switch off the ball and stuff like that,” Rozier said. “Our communication is key for us and that’s something we valued all year. I feel like we’d be a better matchup for them.”

Related

Isaiah Thomas: ‘I’m Like the Cavs. I’m Gonna Get Swept’