Terry Rozier Vows to Dunk on LeBron James Next Season

Terry Rozier‘s ill-advised dunk attempt on LeBron James in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals backfired in spectacular fashion, as James swatted his shot into oblivion.

Rozier remains undaunted, and has enough irrational confidence to believe he’ll put LeBron on a poster next season.

Terry Rozier on trying to dunk on LeBron: "Any time you see LeBron and the hoop, your eyes should light up. Next year I'm gonna catch him, get him next year. But he blocked me a lot this year." #Celtics #Cavs — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) May 28, 2018

Fittingly, “wait until next year” is the Boston Celtics’ motto heading into 2018-19.

Per the Boston Globe: