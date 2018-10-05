‘I Think He’s Next’: LeBron James Says Brandon Ingram Ready to Make Leap

by October 05, 2018
378

Brandon Ingram is “next” according to Lakers teammate LeBron James.

James sees “a lot of upside in that kid.”

Ingram, 21, led the way with 31 points, nine rebounds and three steals Thursday night as L.A. earned its first preseason win.

Per ESPN:

It was a continuation of the praise James has heaped on Ingram since media day. That day, when asked by ESPN about Ingram, James said, “Look out, I think he’s next.”

“I know what I see in him, and he’s looking for this opportunity to make this next jump in his third year,” said James, who had 18 points and four assists in 16 minutes against the Kings. “So, it’s a lot of upside in that kid, and I’m happy to try to give him as much as I can.”

Ingram said James’ support inspires him to train harder.

“It makes you want to keep going,” said Ingram, whose locker is stationed next to James’ stall at Staples Center. “I don’t think I want to stop here. My expectations are way higher than anyone’s expectations in this room or anybody, so for him to say that is an extreme compliment, because, of course, he’s my teammate, and I’ve got to have his back at all times.”

