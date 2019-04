Jalen Suggs dominated the first stop of the 2019 Under Armour circuit in Chicago last weekend.

Looking to stake his claim as the top point guard in the 2020 class, the 6-4 Minneapolis native averaged 23.5 points, 6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 2.8 for Team Sizzle.

Peep the video above for all Suggs’ highlights!