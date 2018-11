Two of the best prospects in Texas faced off on Monday night, as Kentucky commit Tyrese MaxeyΒ went head to head with Texas Tech commit Jahmius Ramsey.

Maxey’s South Garland squad grabbed the narrow victory over Duncanville, 61-57, as Chris Harris Jr came up clutch down the stretch. Peep the highlights above.

