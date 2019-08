Trae Young made his presence felt on Day 2 of Team USA’s training camp for the 2019 FIBA World Cup. The USA Select squad showed out and will get a chance to challenge the National Team on Friday.

Peep the full highlights from Day 2 in the video above!

