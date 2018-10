USC guard Kevin Porter Jr. emerged as the one of the most exciting players in high school basketball during his senior season. During a scrimmage against Team USA before the Nike Hoop Summit, Porter Jr showed that he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Even NBA stars Allen Iverson, Jamal Crawford and Damian Lillard rave about his game.

