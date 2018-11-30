Vernon Carey Jr and Scottie Barnes are the BEST DUO IN THE COUNTRY

Five-star senior center Vernon Carey Jr and five-star junior forward Scottie Barnes give University (FL) School an absolutely filthy frontcourt combination.

Catch Carey Jr hitting off-the-dribble jumpers and slamming-in countless put-back dunks, and Barnes sinking silky three-pointers (above).

The Rock (FL) ended up besting University 92-81 at the Sunshine Showcase last week, behind 20 points from FSU commit Zimife Nwokeji and 16 points from four-star sophomore Lynn Kidd.

Barnes and Carey were able to redeem themselves on Tuesday with a 65-41 win against Pinecrest (FL).

RELATED:

Five-Star Vernon Carey Jr Junior Season Mixtape