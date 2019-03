Vernon Carey and Scottie Barnes are big players on the court, but they’re even bigger personalities.

We went down to University School (FL) to meet up with the nation’s most dynamic duo for a day. From secret languages to freestyles, be sure to check out the video above.

RELATED:

Scottie Barnes Was TALKING SMACK While Micโ€™d Up! ๐Ÿ—ฃ