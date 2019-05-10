During the Iverson Classic, we got a little down time with CJ Walker, Cassius Stanley, Boogie Ellis, Terry Armstrong, Wendell Moore and DJ Carton, and found out…a lot.

Who’s most likely to have their own reality TV show? Wear tech fleece on a first date? Get catfished? Slide in a celebrity’s DMs? How about biggest clout chaser?

Most hops? They all pointed to a certain someone.

Finally, poor CJ Walker was ruthlessly trolled for not only never washing his jersey, but not even wearing deodorant.

RELATED: Cassius Stanley, Iverson Classic All-Americans vs. NBA Vets 🔥