Zaire Wade and his American Heritage squad went head-to-head against Pinecrest in the Kruel Showcase in Miami with Dwyane Wade in attendance. Young Flash put on a show for his pops despite the tough 56-51 loss for American Heritage.

Zaire Wade was cookin’ today at the Kreul Showcase ⚡️ @KreulClassic pic.twitter.com/nteFJTCGJP — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 1, 2018

A few days ago, Zaire went to work against Dudley Blackwell. Peep the highlights.